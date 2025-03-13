CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 60,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in NetApp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,123,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $130,823,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 142,450 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in NetApp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 475,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,238,000 after purchasing an additional 147,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.08 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 12,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $1,509,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $14,880,359.82. The trade was a 9.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 451 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total value of $52,672.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,063.95. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,431 shares of company stock worth $7,309,224 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

