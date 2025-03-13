CFO4Life Group LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $211.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

