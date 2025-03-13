CFO4Life Group LLC Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $171.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

