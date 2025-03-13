Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Given New $114.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.06.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.06. 1,655,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $109.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,730,577.50. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

