China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
China Automotive Systems Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of CAAS stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.
China Automotive Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
