China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

China Automotive Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 280,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

