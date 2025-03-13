Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Trading Down 8.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) were down 8.3% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ciena traded as low as $61.16 and last traded at $60.87. Approximately 1,445,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,906,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $31,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,435,601.52. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $519,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,453,129.09. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,442 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,764. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 108.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

