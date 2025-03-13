Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.85 and last traded at $61.17. Approximately 7,170,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 19,909,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a market cap of $237.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.62%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $46,474.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,013.45. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 19,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,283,626.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,605 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,318.05. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,547 shares of company stock worth $4,275,553. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,029,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,555,000 after acquiring an additional 52,711 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

