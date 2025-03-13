CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 241.6% in February

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a growth of 241.6% from the February 13th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $1,100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSP. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

