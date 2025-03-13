Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Down 57.3% in February

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,880,000 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 51,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 1.8 %

CDE traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. 19,070,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,195,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

