Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,246,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,989,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

