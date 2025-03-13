Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,776 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,273 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $64,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,470 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,092,000 after acquiring an additional 118,484 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $248.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $797.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.61, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.81.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

