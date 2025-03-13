Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,244 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.92% of FirstService worth $75,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in FirstService by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 24,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FirstService by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 35,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FirstService by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in FirstService by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 67,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $164.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $197.84. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.36.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

