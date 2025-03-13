Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director William B. Roberts Sells 4,176 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 4,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $38,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 685,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,743.50. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $198.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter worth about $960,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

