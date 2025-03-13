CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 207,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,059,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CorMedix from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CorMedix Stock Down 5.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $630.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorMedix by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 309,514 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in CorMedix by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CorMedix by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 108,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CorMedix by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,225,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CorMedix by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Further Reading

