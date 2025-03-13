Costain Group (LON:COST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%.
Costain Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of COST opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.37) on Thursday. Costain Group has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.50 ($1.48). The stock has a market cap of £282.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.
About Costain Group
