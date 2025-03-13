Costain Group (LON:COST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Costain Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COST opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.37) on Thursday. Costain Group has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.50 ($1.48). The stock has a market cap of £282.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Get Costain Group alerts:

About Costain Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.