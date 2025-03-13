Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.
Crescent Energy Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy
In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Crescent Energy by 15,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 86.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 46,448 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $11,146,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 925,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 94,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Energy
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.