Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

Shares of Crescent Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Crescent Energy by 15,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 86.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 46,448 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $11,146,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 925,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 94,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.