D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. D-Wave Quantum updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QBTS opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.41.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QBTS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,000,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $6,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $29,417.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,210.12. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,071,206 shares of company stock valued at $53,438,181. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.