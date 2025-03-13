Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

