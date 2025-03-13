Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Shares Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €41.41 ($45.01) and last traded at €41.79 ($45.42). 3,628,327 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.53 ($46.23).

Deutsche Post Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.