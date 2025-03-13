Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Elite Life Management LLC

Elite Life Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.5% of Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

