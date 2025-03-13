Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Up 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.65. 58,278,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 47,549,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

