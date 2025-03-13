Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.83. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.4-4.4% yr/yr to ~$42.0-42.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.18 billion. Dollar General also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.100-5.800 EPS.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.75. 5,421,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,122. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.69. Dollar General has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

