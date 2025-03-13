Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Posts Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 20.40 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Domino’s Pizza Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%.

Domino's Pizza Group Stock Up 0.8 %

LON DOM traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 291.40 ($3.78). 108,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 291.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.27. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270.40 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 375.80 ($4.87).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Bull acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £14,050 ($18,220.72). 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in five markets under long term agreements with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

