Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.97 and last traded at C$17.94, with a volume of 166165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 2.1 %
Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total value of C$115,155.00. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$67,460.80. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Further Reading
