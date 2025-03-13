Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Eagle Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EFSI opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $116.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.52. Eagle Financial Services has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $36.93.

In other Eagle Financial Services news, Director Thomas T. Gilpin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,680. This represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

