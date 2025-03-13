EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Time to Buy?

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

