Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 18,735 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,700,575.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,183,165.07. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ashutosh Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.07. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.20. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $123.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,039,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

