Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 18,735 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,700,575.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,183,165.07. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ashutosh Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.07. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.20. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $123.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,039,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

