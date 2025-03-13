Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading 3.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.19. 331,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,777,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGO. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

