Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of EXK opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXK. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

