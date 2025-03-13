Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Up 437.0% in February

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a growth of 437.0% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
