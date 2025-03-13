Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Up 437.0% in February

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a growth of 437.0% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFOI

Energy Focus Trading Up 1.8 %

Energy Focus Company Profile

Shares of EFOI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.