Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UBX FY2025 Earnings

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of UBX stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unity Biotechnology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Unity Biotechnology worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

