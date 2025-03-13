Essential Planning LLC. Buys Shares of 10,868 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,868 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 563,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $76,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.87.

Target Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $107.02 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

