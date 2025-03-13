Essential Planning LLC. Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $680,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,616,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 86,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

