Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Short Interest Up 349.0% in February

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 349.0% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on Estrella Immunopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on Estrella Immunopharma
Estrella Immunopharma Trading Up 5.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estrella Immunopharma
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Estrella Immunopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Estrella Immunopharma worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
About Estrella Immunopharma
Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Estrella Immunopharma
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is a Bottom Finally Forming in Rocket Lab Stock?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Gold Rally vs. Oil Surge: Where Investors Are Betting Next
Receive News & Ratings for Estrella Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estrella Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.