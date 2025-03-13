Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Short Interest Up 349.0% in February

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 349.0% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on Estrella Immunopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Estrella Immunopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella Immunopharma Trading Up 5.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estrella Immunopharma

NASDAQ ESLA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 22,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,283. Estrella Immunopharma has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Estrella Immunopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Estrella Immunopharma worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Estrella Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estrella Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estrella Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.