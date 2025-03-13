Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 63922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETD. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,641,905 shares in the company, valued at $48,058,559.35. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

