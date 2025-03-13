EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. EverCommerce updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

EverCommerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.95. 252,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,200. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.12. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $81,176.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,618,084.50. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $55,515.91. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,187,695 shares in the company, valued at $22,030,088.65. This represents a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,526 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on EverCommerce

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.