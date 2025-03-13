Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.67. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands.

Falcon's Beyond Global Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon's Beyond Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon's Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

