First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the February 13th total of 51,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMB. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.75. 18,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,068. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

