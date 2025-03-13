First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the February 13th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

FTXN traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,633. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $154.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.44.

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.