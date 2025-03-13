First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 171.2% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGB. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 58,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 213,162 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,676 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FGB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.14. 5,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,734. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.