Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Announces Earnings Results

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,039. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $20.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $135.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

