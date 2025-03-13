FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Down 80.9% in February

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the February 13th total of 85,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FuelPositive Stock Performance

NHHHF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 148,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. FuelPositive has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.39.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells.

