GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Down 19% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 19% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Approximately 13,251,381 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 894% from the average daily volume of 1,332,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.66 ($0.03).

GCM Resources Trading Down 19.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market cap of £6.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.09.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

