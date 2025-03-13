GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 46.3% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 46.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.67 ($0.03). Approximately 18,721,391 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,604% from the average daily volume of 1,098,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of £5.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.09.

About GCM Resources

(Get Free Report)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.