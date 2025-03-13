Gerber LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gerber LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Gerber LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,668 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 257,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 178,873 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.