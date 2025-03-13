GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned about 0.09% of GFL Environmental worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.5 %

GFL Environmental stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -3.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

