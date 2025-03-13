Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Avery Dennison worth $18,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $177.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.08. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $177.06 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

