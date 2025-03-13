Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $14.25 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MasTec worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 216.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at $3,195,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

MasTec stock opened at $118.17 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.51 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

