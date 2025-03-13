Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Great Pacific Gold Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FSXLF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,124. Great Pacific Gold has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.
About Great Pacific Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Pacific Gold
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.