Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Great Pacific Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FSXLF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,124. Great Pacific Gold has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Get Great Pacific Gold alerts:

About Great Pacific Gold

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company’s Papua New Guinea projects include the Arau project which consists of two granted exploration licenses covering approximately 614 square kilometers, and Kesar Creek project consists of one granted exploration license covering an area of 130 square kilometers, both located Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province, as well as the Wild Dog project consists of two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 1422 square kilometers, located on the island of New Britain.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.