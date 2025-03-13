Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 8.78%.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

